Now, get free mammography test at Chandigarh’s GMSH-16

In a step towards early detection of breast cancer, the UT health department has made mammography test free at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16.

Mammography involves low-energy X-ray of the breast to detect early signs of breast cancer. So far, it was being offered for ₹400 at the hospital.

“Breast cancer is curable with correct treatment if detected early. But most patients visit hospitals for cancer diagnosis and treatment at later stages, leading to higher mortality. The free mammography test will benefit patients, especially those from the economically weaker sections. This cancer primarily affects women, who are the backbone of society and we are committed to making every effort for their health and wellbeing,” said Dr Suman Singh, director, health services, Chandigarh.

Dr Singh added, “Patients must consult a doctor even if getting the test for preventive screening. Currently, around four to five women are advised mammography at the hospital daily, so the wait time is not long.”

If the mammogram detects possibility of breast cancer, the patient undergoes biopsy to confirm its presence, following which further treatment is suggested.

According to health experts, annual mammography is recommended for women aged 40 and over. Men who are at high-risk of developing breast cancer because of their family history may also get mammography.