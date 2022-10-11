Now, get online permit to visit Chandigarh’s Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary

With the Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary reopening in October after remaining closed for three months due to rainy and wildlife breeding seasons, the UT department of forests and wildlife has started issuing online permits for visitors.

The permit can be obtained from https://www.chandigarhforest.gov.in after payment of prescribed fee. The fee is ₹30 for children in the age group of 5 to 12, ₹50 for visitors aged over 12 (Indian) and ₹100 for foreign visitors over the age of 12.

However, entry for children below five and all schoolchildren, both government and private, visiting the sanctuary for educational tours, along with their teachers, will be free. The department will also charge a parking fee of ₹20 for a two-wheeler, ₹50 for a four-wheeler and ₹100 for a bus.

Bird Park’s timings revised

The department has also revised the timings for the Chandigarh Bird Park in view of the shorter winter days. From October 1 to November 30, the park will remain open from 10 am to 5 pm; from December 1 to February 28, 10 am to 4.30 pm and from March 1 to September 30, 10 am to 6 pm. The park will remain closed every Monday and Tuesday.