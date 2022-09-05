Now, government file covers to raise awareness against social evils
CHANDIGARH: The state printing and stationery department has come up with a unique initiative to create awareness against social evils through government file covers
In keeping with the pledge of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, the updated government file covers will support messages and slogans against corruption, and drugs, besides supporting literacy campaigns, environment and water conservation messages.
Disclosing this printing and stationery minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said these new file covers and flappers will bear slogans like ‘stop corruption, bring reforms’, ‘eradicate narcotics’, ‘every man grows trees’, ‘jal hai to kal hai’ and ‘padho te padhao’ along with associated logos.
Separate columns have been kept for writing the information of the department, branch and other things on the flapper placed on the file, the minister said.
Meet Hayer further said that besides the state government’s zero-tolerance policy against corruption and drugs it was also giving priority to environmental protection. He said that the unique initiative by the printing and stationery department will help in raising awareness about social ills and protecting the environment.
Hope 2022: Experts discuss infertility and high risk pregnancy
All IVF pregnancies are high risk and the risk is more if it is associated with diabetes, blood pressure, twins, history of repeat abortions, and pregnancies in aging women and that is why clarity at both ends (patient and doctor) is the first thing needed,” said doctors at the conference.
Mumbai: Worli Sea Face's skyline is all set to get a makeover in the next few years. Tall highrises may soon dot Worli, with relaxations in coastal zone regulations expected soon. At least four properties on the seafront are being redeveloped. HT had recently reported about the proposed redevelopment of Sportsfield, the iconic nine-storey building, which is home to some of India's top cricketers including Sunil Gavaskar and Dilip Vengsarkar.
Prayagraj: North Central Railway runs 2.7 km long freight train for loading coal
Giving a boost to freight mobility and aiming to expedite the movement of coal rakes, North Central Railway, in a first for it, formed a long haul of four empty BOXN (bogie open high-sided) rakes from Chunar on Saturday evening. Named 'Pinaka', the long haul consisted of a total of whopping 232 wagons (58 wagons per part) and four brake vans making it 2.7km long.
Prayagraj: Notorious gangster injured in police encounter
Notorious gangster carrying a reward of Rs 25000 on Nanka's arrest was injured in an encounter with a police team late Saturday night in the Hathigawa area of Pratapgarh. The injured gangster, identified as Ram Singh aka Nanka Yadav, has been admitted to SRN hospital for treatment, police said. The police team tried to intercept the gangster, but he opened fire. Nanka has created terror in two districts and was wanted for the gangster act.
10 injured as Nihangs clash with Radha Soami sect followers over cattle grazing
A violent clash between Nihangs and Radha Soami sect followers at Dera Radha Soami Satsang Beas left 10, including police personnel, injured on Sunday evening. The dispute started over the grazing of cows belonging to Nihangs on the land of Dera in Beas, situated around 40km from the district headquarters on national highway-1. The police resorted to a mild cane charge to disperse Nihangs and Dera followers.
