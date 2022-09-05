Now, government file covers to raise awareness against social evils

CHANDIGARH: The state printing and stationery department has come up with a unique initiative to create awareness against social evils through government file covers.

In keeping with the pledge of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, the updated government file covers will support messages and slogans against corruption, and drugs, besides supporting literacy campaigns, environment and water conservation messages.

Disclosing this printing and stationery minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said these new file covers and flappers will bear slogans like ‘stop corruption, bring reforms’, ‘eradicate narcotics’, ‘every man grows trees’, ‘jal hai to kal hai’ and ‘padho te padhao’ along with associated logos.

Separate columns have been kept for writing the information of the department, branch and other things on the flapper placed on the file, the minister said.

Meet Hayer further said that besides the state government’s zero-tolerance policy against corruption and drugs it was also giving priority to environmental protection. He said that the unique initiative by the printing and stationery department will help in raising awareness about social ills and protecting the environment.