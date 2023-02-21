Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Now, Panchkula MC’s finance panel can approve projects worth up to 10 cr

Published on Feb 21, 2023 03:57 AM IST

Chief engineers will need to approach the Haryana urban local body minister for grants between ₹10 and ₹25 crore and the chief minister for those crossing the cost of ₹25 crore

Until now, Panchkula MC’s finance panel could approve projects worth up to 2.5 crore only. (Getty images)
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

Bringing cheer for the city municipal corporation, a Haryana additional chief secretary notification has empowered the civic body’s finance committee to sanction development works worth up to 10 crore — a significant jump from the 2.5-crore cap.

The notification, aimed to keep a check on red-tapism and ensure smooth flow of development works, shares in detail the enhancement of powers for seamless functioning of municipal corporations, councils and committees across Haryana.

Welcoming the move, mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said, “Earlier, most of our time and energy was wasted in getting permissions from the head office and ministers concerned. As a result, development works used to get delayed. But now, with the increase in monetary powers, we won’t have to run pillar to post seeking permissions. Work will be done at a good speed now.”

The executive engineer will have the powers to get works worth up to 50 lakh done. The officer after taking approval from the mayor of the civic body can withdraw the money from the Haryana engineering workers portal.

Also, superintendent engineers can get done projects ranging between 50 lakh and 1 crore. For this, they will need the approval from Haryana urban local bodies department. For getting work done at a cost of 2.5 crore, technical clearance of the chief engineer will be required.

Chief engineers will need to approach the urban local body minister for grants between 10 and 25 crore and the chief minister for those crossing the cost of 25 crore.

