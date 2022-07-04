Now, pilgrims must register for Manimahesh Yatra

In a first, devotees undertaking the 14-day pilgrimage to Manimahesh Lake in Chamba’s Bharmour subdivision will have to register themselves with the district administration.

The pilgrimage to the glacier-fed lake will start on August 19 (Janmashtami) and conclude on September 2 (Radhashtami).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deputy commissioner DC Rana said, “To ensure devotees’ security, a registration system will be introduced this year to keep track of the exact number of people undertaking the pilgrimage. Pilgrims will have to pay ₹20 per person for registration. The money will be used to provide basic amenities.”

“The trek has been divided into 13 sectors. Police and rescue teams, including State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel, will be deployed at crucial points,” he said.

“Manimahesh Kailash Parikrama through Kugti village will not be allowed,” the DC said, adding that religious groups will not be allowed to organise langars on roadsides and eatables with plastic wrappings have been prohibited.

Around 3 lakh people trek to the oval-shaped lake, located at a height of 13,500ft above sea level, to catch a glimpse of Mount Kailash, believed to be the abode of Lord Shiva, each year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The uphill journey starts from Hadsar, a small hamlet, which is around 12km from Bharmour town, and is considered to be as arduous as the trek to the Amarnath cave shrine in Jammu and Kashmir.