Now, process to disburse Ludhiana MC employees’ salaries to be completed online

Taking another step towards digitisation, the municipal corporation (MC) adopted the state government‘s Integrated Human Resource Management System (IHRMS) — paving way for the process of salary disbursement also shifting online completely. The drawing and disbursing officers (DDO) have been directed to ensure that the process of disbursing Ludhiana MC employees’ salaries is completed online. (HT File)

Municipal commissioner Shena Aggarwal also conducted a meeting with officials concerned in this regard at the MC’s Zone D office on Tuesday.

Aggarwal has also issued orders directing officials concerned to complete the process of issuing salaries for the month of March online.

The orders further stated that the drawing and disbursing officers (DDO) will ensure that the process is completed online, otherwise they would be held responsible and be liable to face departmental action.

Officials said apart from completing the process to credit the salaries online, the entire work of sanctioning the leaves, leave encashment, granting increments to staff, maintaining service book record will also be gradually shifted to IHRMS, as per the directions received from the MC commissioner.

Speaking about the same, Aggarwal said different initiatives were being taken up by the civic body to encourage digitisation. The aim is to promote transparency in the civic body and to keep an online record.

Recently, Aggarwal had also issued orders making it mandatory for the staff to mark the attendance through facial recognition machines. The step has been taken to ensure attendance of employees in the offices. The salaries of the staff will be credited only after the zonal commissioner verifies the attendance with the report of facial recognition machines.

Vedant