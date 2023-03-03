Now, protesters lay siege to Chandigarh-Panchkula border

With two crucial roads between Chandigarh and Mohali already clogged due to the ongoing protest by Sikh activists, now another group of protesters, this time sarpanches from Haryana, have laid siege to the Chandigarh-Panchkula border, throwing traffic on another major inter-city route out of gear. Langar being served to the protesters near the Chandigarh-Panchkula border on Thursday. (Sant Arora/HT)

A day after facing police batons and water cannons at the Housing Board Chowk in Panchkula, sarpanches from villages across Haryana dug in their heels near the site on Thursday, demanding scrapping of state government’s e-tendering policy.

After an FIR against them on Wednesday, the Haryana Sarpanches’ Association held a meeting with DIG Om Parkash Narwal at Sector 6, where a meeting with Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar was fixed for March 9. But the sarpanches decided to continue to protest indefinitely.

“They have assured us of a meeting, but we will not lift the protest till our demands are met,” said association president Ranbir Singh Samain.

Protest paraphernalia, including temporary kitchens, water tankers, tents, mattresses and blankets, have been set up, with police standing guard at barricades to prevent them from marching towards Chandigarh.

Residents criticised the administration and police over their failure to stop the protesters from holding the major traffic lifeline to ransom.

Serpentine queues of vehicles remained the order of the day, as motorists travelling between Chandigarh and Panchkula were forced to take long detours.

“The police have also blocked the inner roads of Sectors 7 and 18. It is sheer harassment. Compared to the 500-m commute to reach the main road, now we are forced to travel 5 km to access the same road,” said Tarsem Garg, president, Resident Welfare Association, Sector 7.

SK Nayar, president of the Citizens’ Welfare Association, said through January and February, the main road leading to Chandigarh had already remained closed for 16 days because of other protests.

”There should be a complete ban on protests on the main road connecting Panchkula with Chandigarh. Thousands of people, who take the stretch daily to commute between the two cities, are bearing the brunt of administration’s failure to stop the protesters from reaching the border,” he added.

CM defends e-tendering policy

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday defended his government’s e-tendering policy, saying earlier “sarpanches used to rule but now panchayats will”.

While talking to reporters in Faridabad’s Ballabhgarh regarding the sarpanches’ protest, Khattar said, “First, I have to understand from them what is wrong in e-tendering. If anything is not right, we will definitely change it. But if nothing is wrong, then this process will continue.”

After the recently held panchayat polls in Haryana, the newly elected village heads have been protesting against the e-tendering system for development works, claiming that it would curtail their spending powers.

Under the e-tendering system, village heads can approve development works up to ₹2 lakh at their own level but e-tendering is mandatory for projects above ₹2 lakh. On Monday, a meeting on the issue between the Haryana government and the village heads had failed to find any resolution.

