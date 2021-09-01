Now, Punjab CM questions Haryana counterpart on pro-farmer initiatives

In a sharp response to his Haryana counterpart’s tweets questioning him on farmer welfare measures, Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said Manohar Lal Khattar’s claims were nothing but a shoddy defence against the nation-wide criticism of the ‘shameful treatment’ meted out to farmers by the BJP government.

“Instead of apologising for the unprovoked attack on farmers in Karnal, Khattar had been brazenly defending the police action,” said Amarinder in a statement. Rebutting Haryana chief minister’s assertions that his government had done more for the farmers than the Punjab government, Amarinder said: “If that is the case, then why are farmers of your own state angry with you and your party?”

Claiming that Haryana does not give a single paisa to its farmers in power subsidy, Amarinder said: “In Punjab, power subsidy of ₹7,200 crore is being provided every year for agriculture pump-sets of farmers.”

Not only was Punjab leading the country in terms of procurement of key crops like wheat, paddy and cotton at MSP, it was also providing additional assistance to farmers to ensure smooth procurement in the face of the faulty policies of the BJP-led central government, said Captain.

What Khattar had said

In a series of tweets on Monday, Khattar had listed several steps taken by Haryana for farmers, and asked what Amarinder Singh’s government has done in comparison. “Who is anti-farmer, @capt_amarinder ji? Punjab or Haryana?” asked Khattar.

“Dear @capt_amarinder ji, Haryana procures 10 crops at MSP—paddy, wheat, mustard, bajra, gram, moong, maize, ground nut, sun flower, cotton and makes the MSP payment directly into the account of the farmer. How many crops does Punjab buy from the farmer at MSP?” Khattar asked his Punjab counterpart.

He also said that Haryana provides an incentive of ₹7,000 per acre to every farmer who wants to move away from paddy cultivation