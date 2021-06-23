Now, shops can stay open till 8pm in Chandigarh

With the number of Covid-19 cases consistently falling in Chandigarh, the UT administration on Tuesday extended the timings for opening of shops and restaurants.

All shops can remain open from 10am to 8pm. Earlier, they had to shut down by 7pm. The shop owners will ensure that Covid protocol is duly followed.

All restaurants and bars can remain open with 50% capacity from 10am to 10:30pm. Earlier, the operations were allowed till 10pm.

In the Covid review meeting chaired by UT administrator VP Singh Badnore, it was also decided to further curtail the night curfew. In effect since April 6, now it will be in force from 11pm to 5am. Earlier, the timings were revised to 10.30pm to 5am.

Another major relaxation announced on Tuesday allows more people to gather for marriages, cremations and any other social events. From 30, the cap has been increased to 50.

The administration has also allowed boating with 50% capacity at Sukhna Lake, which was opened for visitors on June 8. Even sports complexes can be used by members, subject to Covid appropriate behaviour.

Pointing to the decline in pandemic, Dr Amandeep Kang, director health services, told the administrator that 11,581 samples have been tested for Covid-19 in the city in the past one week and the positivity rate has dropped to 1.8% while the overall recovery rate stands at 98.2%.

As all three health institutions — PGIMER, GMCH and GMSH — reported the opening of physical OPDs, they were advised to take Covid samples of non-vaccinated OPD patients as they are more prone to Covid infection.

Badnore also directed the director general of police to ensure strict action against the violators of Covid protocol, particularly for not wearing of masks at Sukhna Lake and other public places.