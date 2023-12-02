close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Now, timely delivery of 21 electricity services in Haryana

Now, timely delivery of 21 electricity services in Haryana

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 03, 2023 05:06 AM IST

The time limits have been set under the Right to Services Act to ensure efficient and accessible energy service delivery

The Haryana government has set deadlines for the energy department to provide delivery of 21 services to the consumers. The time limits have been set under the Right to Services Act to ensure efficient and accessible energy service delivery.

Now, timely delivery of 21 electricity services in Haryana. (HT FILE)
Chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said these services included issuance of temporary or new connections, additional load, load reduction, change of name, relocation of meter, normal fuse-off calls, overhead line breakdowns, breakdowns due to pole breakage, distribution transformer failure, major power failures involving power transformers or equipment, scheduled outage periods, supply restoration, unscheduled load shedding, voltage fluctuations. They also included meter complaints, resolution of consumer complaints regarding billing issues, reconnection of supply following disconnection due to non-payment of bills, issuance of no-dues certificates from the application date, and clearance of outstanding dues.

