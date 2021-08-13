Now, zip around Chandigarh on rented bicycles

The first phase of the public bicycle sharing system was launched on Thursday, making 1,250 bicycles available to public at 155 docking stations across the city.

UT administrator VP Singh Badnore launched the project at Shanti Kunj, Sector 16.

Users can borrow a bicycle for ₹10 per half an hour, while the charge will drop to ₹5 per half an hour for those holding annual membership worth ₹500. The bicycles can be borrowed after registering on the Smart Bike app.

Speaking about the project, Badnore said Chandigarh was the only city to launch the project on pan-city basis and was proud to announce the deployment of pedal-assisted, hybrid e-bicycles as well. The project will ultimately be expanded to 5,000 bicycles and 617 stations in a year’s time, making it India’s densest and largest PBS system.

The project includes bicycles, docking stations, GPS-based tracking, central control system with call centre, workshop, user registration and fare collection system through a mobile app, and advertisement space. It will be maintained by the concessionaire for 10 years.

Track garbage collection vehicles with app

A mobile app to track garbage collection vehicles, and a supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system for it was also launched.

It will help monitor, track and manage various solid waste management tasks related to door-to-door collection through GPS-enabled devices, mounted on 642 vehicles. The movement of the vehicles will also be monitored by a team at the command and control centre to ensure assigned routes are followed.

Residents can register on Clean Chandigarh App to get a notification on their mobile phone when the vehicle is about to reach their vicinity. They can also see the route of the waste collection vehicle assigned to their area. In the event of vehicle breakdown, the command centre will get an alert and replacement vehicle will be assigned to complete the work.

SCADA for tertiary water

The SCADA for tertiary treated water recycled water distribution system was also launched. It will monitor daily supply and requisite parameters for better management of tertiary treated (TT) water distribution system.

Mayor Ravi Kant Sharma said for this project, a mobile app had also been developed to fetch real-time data by the city officials. With this, monitoring and data collection related to TT water will help in analysis of flow of the supply, along with quantity and quality parameters, which will help in future use of TT water for various purposes.

Online approvals for commercial building plans

Under the Online Building Plan Approval System (OBPAS) for commercial units, launched on Thursday, residents will now be able to apply for approval of commercial building plans online.

SMS and email notifications will be sent to citizens with regard to their application status and further to pay the fee online. Residents and architects can also avail of 24 x 7 support at 0172-278-7200.

Registration form for the architects is available on MCC and CSCL web portal (mcchandigarh.gov.in and www.chandigarhsmartcity.in).

The form will be approved by the department of urban planning (architecture wing), and username and password will be shared with the architects through e-mail. The centralised dashboard will help track applications status and also grievances of applicants.