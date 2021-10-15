Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / NRI adopts school for special children in SBS Nagar
chandigarh news

NRI adopts school for special children in SBS Nagar

NRI Barjinder Singh has signed an agreement with the Red Cross Society to bear the expenses of the operations of school for special children for two years
NRI Barjinder Singh, a US citizen, will bear the entire operation cost of the school for special children, estimated to be around 25 lakh per year.
Published on Oct 15, 2021 01:56 AM IST
By Gagandeep Jassowal, Sbs Nagar

A Non-Resident Indian (NRI) has adopted the Red Cross Society school for the special children in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar. Barjinder Singh, a US citizen, who runs Narao Punjab Mission NGO and hails from Hussainpur, will bear the entire cost of the school, estimated to be around 25 lakh per year. Barjinder had immigrated to the US around 25 years ago.

“We have signed an agreement with the Red Cross Society to bear the expenses of the school’s operations for two years. We have cleared the pending salaries of the teachers, renovated the infrastructure and also got financed two buses for transportation of the special kids,” Barjinder said.

Former SBS Nagar deputy commissioner Shena Aggarwal said since the administration was short of monetary grants, the NRI approached at the right time with the proposal to adopt the school. “I am hopeful that the kids will be able to continue their education and have access to better facilities at the school,” Aggarwal said.

School principal Lakshmi Devi said the new arrangement has given a new hope to the school. “The staff is now motivated to serve the special kids with more zeal and passion,” she said.

RELATED STORIES

Barjinder said currently there were 31 kids in the school as many left in absence of transportation facility and other issues. “We will try to get them back to touch the figure of 50 students. We will rope in specialist staff and doctors for the students and also run vocational and skill-development courses,” he said.

Five years ago, Barjinder had adopted the primary school at his native village. His NGO has also been organising sports events for the youth in the nearby villages.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Kejriwal befooling people with eye on Punjab polls: Channi

Assembly polls: Shift officials posted in home districts, EC tells Punjab, 4 other states

HC seeks reply from Punjab on plea for FIR against Bathinda hospital staff over HIV positive blood transfusion

Chattopadhyaya gets additional charge of vigilance bureau chief director
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP