NRI couple held for making false robbery complaint in Bathinda

The Bathinda police on Tuesday arrested an NRI couple for making a false complaint of loot of their 39 tola gold jewellery by armed men.

Identified as Sahil Singh and Rajinder Kaur, residents of Adelaide in Australia, the accused couple had claimed that a group of car-borne persons robbed them of their ornaments at gunpoint late Sunday night. They had told the police that the crime took place at Jaito bypass near Goniana in Bathinda district when they were returning from a wedding to their house at Chak Bakhtu.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal said on Tuesday that a short video provided by the couple, in which a suspicious car was spotted, helped them in nailing the false statement of the NRI couple.

She said that the car was tracked in Fazilka which was used by a group of volleyball players for commuting for a match.

“We grew suspicious as the couple started refraining from recording their statements after informing the police about a serious crime. An in-depth investigation found that the claim of robbery was fabricated. Fazilka residents, who were on the way back after a match, said they stopped after seeing a woman and a child on the road. When they saw the couple was in a scuffle, they left the place and there was no robbery,” said the SSP.

When confronted by the investigators after gathering evidence, the couple backtracked from the charge they were robbed by armed men. The woman now says that she was not wearing any jewellery and both even claimed they do not remember the incident as they were returning after partying.