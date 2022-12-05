NRI golf meet at Chandigarh Golf Club from Dec 15

The Forest Hill Resort Golf and Country Club will organise the NRI Golf Tournament from December 15 onwards. The first round will be held at the Chandigarh Golf Club on December 15, followed by a practice round at the Forest Hill Resort on December 16 and the final round of the tournament will be held at Forest Hill Resort on December 17.

President of Forest Hill Resort BS Gill, said, “We are expecting an eminent sportsperson to preside over the function and to give away the prizes. We are thrilled to have revived the tournament.”

It may be recalled that the NRI golf tournament was initiated by CRS Reddy and it was jointly organised at the Chandigarh Golf Club, Panchkula Golf Club and Forest Hill Resort Golf and Country Club (FHR). The NRI Golf Tournament used to be held in December and NRIs from countries like Canada, Australia, United Kingdom, United States of America and other countries used to participate in this annual event.

“Due to the unfortunate and untimely demise of CRS Reddy, the tournament was not held for a while, but FHR has now revived it and has taken the initiative of making it an annual event again,” added Gill. Forest Hill Resort is a well-designed course and has 12 holes surrounded by the hills and is a 10 minute-drive from Chandigarh.

Forest Hill Resort has previously hosted World Amateur Golf Rankings Tournament, The Young Master Amateur, IGU Junior Feeder Tournament, The Young Master Amateur Golf Tour, Greens to Glory and will be hosting the Callaway Junior World Championship and many alumni tournaments in the upcoming months.