NRI held in Ludhiana with country-made pistol

The Sadar police of Khanna on February 12 arrested a US-based NRI for possessing an illegal weapon. The police have recovered a country-made pistol and seven bullets from his possession, and seized his SUV car.

The accused Gursewak Singh of Chamaru Rampur village, Patiala, told police that he had procured the weapon from Uttar Pradesh to flaunt it in front of his friends.

Assistant sub-inspector Gursewak Singh, the investigating officer, said the accused was travelling in Toyota Fortuner when the police stopped him for checking. On frisking, illegal weapons were recovered from his possession, he said.

Gursewak had returned from the US one-and-a-half months ago for his sister. He is in the transport business in US.

A case under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of Arms Act has been registered against the accused.