NSDC adviser Kaura booked in multi-crore fraud case

Nawanshahr police have registered a criminal case against Sandeep Singh Kaura, adviser to the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and former chancellor of Lamrin Tech Skills University, Rupnagar, over alleged multi-crore financial irregularity, including diversion of university funds. Sandeep Singh Kaura, adviser to the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and former chancellor of Lamrin Tech Skills University, Rupnagar,has been booked under Sections 316(4) and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The FIR was registered at Kathgarh police station in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district on the complaint of university owner and promoter Nirmal Singh Rayat. The case was filed following directions from the senior superintendent of police and after obtaining a legal opinion from the district attorney.

Kaura has been booked under Sections 316(4) and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to criminal breach of trust and cheating. According to the complaint, he allegedly carried out questionable financial transactions amounting to nearly ₹13.46 crore and was linked to financial discrepancies estimated at around ₹36 crore during his tenure at the university.

Kaura could not be reached for comment despite repeated attempts. His mobile phone remained switched off, while messages sent to him via WhatsApp were not delivered.

One of the key allegations pertains to funds received from the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC). The complainant alleged that out of ₹5 crore sanctioned by NSDC for skill development programmes, ₹1.10 crore was transferred from the university’s ICICI Bank account to a personal HDFC Bank account allegedly linked to Kaura.

The FIR also refers to alleged irregularities in the purchase of 51 kanals and 19 marlas of land adjoining the university campus. In addition, Kaura has been accused of violating provisions of the University Act by appointing his wife, Parvinder Kaur, as pro vice-chancellor and later as pro chancellor.

Police said the investigation has been assigned to ASI Sandeep Kumar, who is examining financial records and other documentary evidence. Officials indicated that additional charges could be added as the probe progresses.