NSG IG encourages young cadets to embrace technology, tradition at Sainik School Kunjpura’s 66th Founder’s Day

Presiding over the 66th Founder’s Day of Sainik School Kunjpura in Karnal on Friday, Major General Mukesh Bhanwala, IG (operations), Headquarters, National Security Guard (NSG), New Delhi, said that the modern soldier is not merely a soldier but a “Techno soldier”, encouraging young cadets to embrace both technology and tradition.

IG Bhanwala said that the modern soldier is not merely a soldier but a “Techno soldier”, encouraging young cadets to embrace both technology and tradition. (HT Photo)

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In his address, Bhanwala also urged the cadets to focus not only on sports and physical fitness but also on acquiring technological knowledge and skills to meet the challenges of modern warfare.

At the programme, the Sainik School Kunjpura Old Boys Association also announced a reward of ₹25,000 for every cadet of the school who clears the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview.

Lieutenant General DDS Sandhu (retd), principal Captain (IN) Gurbir Singh and vice principal, Lieutenant Colonel Sheilza Dogra were also present on the occasion.

The guests felicitated cadet Arpita and cadet Harsh for securing the highest positions in the Class 8 and Class 9 examinations.

Cadet Moksh of Chillianwala house was honoured with the best all-rounder trophy, while cadet Krish received the chief of staff honour.

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{{^usCountry}} The Best House Trophies for academic excellence were also presented. Chhamb won the Holding House Trophy, Thaneshwar was declared the Best Junior House, and Chillianwala emerged as the Best Senior Academic House. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Best House Trophies for academic excellence were also presented. Chhamb won the Holding House Trophy, Thaneshwar was declared the Best Junior House, and Chillianwala emerged as the Best Senior Academic House. {{/usCountry}}

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The NDA trophy was awarded to Panipat House for sending the highest number of cadets to the National Defence Academy (NDA), Pune.

The principal expressed confidence that with the committed efforts of its dedicated staff and talented cadets.