NSUI activist found carrying pistol, six cartridges during protest in Chandigarh

A member of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) was found carrying a .32-bore revolver and six live cartridges during a protest by the outfit outside the Punjab Congress Bhawan in Sector 15 on Saturday, police said.

Jagjot Singh, 27, of Nirankari Mohalla, Ludhiana, was frisked following a tip-off and found carrying the weapon. Police said though Singh had an arms licence for the weapon from Punjab, he didn’t have the permission to bring it to Chandigarh.

He was booked under the Arms Act at the Sector-11 police station and presented before a court that sent him to judicial custody on Sunday.

Officials privy to the matter said Singh was not currently enrolled in any academic institute and ran a property business, adding that he had no previous criminal history.

Singh was part of the NSUI protest against unemployment and policies of the AAP government in Punjab. The activists had planned to gherao the residence of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, but were stopped by the Chandigarh Police, who also resorted to water cannons to control the protesters.

