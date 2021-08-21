Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / NSW schools lift ban on ‘kirpan’, SGPC hails move
chandigarh news

NSW schools lift ban on ‘kirpan’, SGPC hails move

The authorities in NSW had banned kirpan in schools after a 16-year-old student was stabbed in the back and stomach after a fight broke out at Glenwood High School in May
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021 01:09 AM IST
NSW schools lift ban on ‘kirpan’, SGPC hails move

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has hailed the decision to allow Sikh students wear “kirpan” to schools in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW).

The authorities in NSW had banned kirpan in schools after a 16-year-old student was stabbed in the back and stomach after a fight broke out at Glenwood High School in May.

SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur said the ban was opposed by the Sikh community, including the SGPC. She said that “kakars” (five Sikh articles of faith) are an important and integral part of the lives of baptised Sikhs and the ban on wearing kirpan was intolerable.

She said that Sikh leaders and gurdwara committees in Australia were in constant touch with the education department of NSW to resolve the issue. “It is a matter of great pleasure that the education department has allowed Sikh students to wear kirpan in schools.

According to new guidelines, the “kirpan” being carried must not be bigger than 8.5 centimetres, with no sharp edges or points, it must be worn under clothing and removed during sports. Besides, any safety concerns must be discussed with the student and their parents or carers.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Taliban takeover could impact security in border areas: Manish Tewari

Guest column | The good old days of pay parades

Wildbuzz: Who let the dogs out

Over 100 trains affected due to agitation by sugarcane farmers in Punjab: NR
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP