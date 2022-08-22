‘Nude video’ extortion ring: Six more land in Chandigarh Police net

Probing into the nude video extortion racket, the operations cell of the Chandigarh Police has arrested six more accused, all aged less than 25.

Police had busted the inter-state racket on Friday with the arrest of three Rajasthan natives — Mubin, 39, Rashid, 19, and Ajrudin, 24.

Through fake profiles of females, the accused would entice and induce men to get naked on video calls and then use their clips to blackmail them for easy money.

Their six accomplices have been identified as Ali Sher, 24, Satish, 24, Talah, 20, Shazid, 19, and Sahib, 19, all natives of Alwar and Bharatpur districts in Rajasthan, and Altaf,19, of Palwal, Haryana.

According to police, Ali Sher, a graduate, along with Satish and Talah, recorded the victims’ nude videos, while Altaf was tasked with arranging bank accounts, and Shazid and Sahib arranged the mobile phones for the racket.

With their arrest, police recovered 13 mobile phones, three laptops, 22 Aadhaar cards, 19 bank passbooks, 13 SIM cards, seven PAN cards, two cheque books, two ATM cards, one card swipe machine, a fingerprint impression on a plastic device and ₹66,000 in cash, all of which are connected with the racket.

Used unwary villagers’ bank accounts to receive extorted money

Through further probe into the racket, police found that the gang had been exploiting Rajasthan government’s e-Mitra centres for the illegal transactions.

The centres are the single-window points for delivery of public and agriculture services; and social welfare, health-care and financial schemes for citizens of rural and remote areas.

According to police, the gang, in connivance with the e-mitra operators, would use the beneficiaries’ bank accounts to receive the extorted money and would split it with them. To operate these accounts, the accused had even furtively collected the fingerprints of the account holders, said police.