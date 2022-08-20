Chandigarh Police bust ‘nude video’ extortion ring, three held
After enticing men with fake female profiles on WhatsApp and Facebook, trio would trick them into getting naked on video calls and use the clip to blackmail them, said Chandigarh Police
The operation cell of Chandigarh Police has unearthed an inter-state extortion racket being run by three men from Rajasthan.
Through fake profiles of females, the trio would entice and induce men to get naked on video calls and then use their clips to blackmail them for easy money, said police.
Those arrested were identified as Mubin, 39, Rashid, 19, and Ajrudin, 24.
Police said Mubin was a Class-12 dropout and ran a mobile shop in Kaithwara, Bharatpur, Rajasthan. Rashid is studying at an ITI and also repairs mobile phones at Mubin’s shop, while Ajrudin is a Class 8 dropout.
ALSO READ: Yamunanagar man convicted for wife’s murder held from Bareilly in UP after 10 years
“Working in a coordinated manner, the gang members would divide tasks of arranging the SIMs, bank accounts for money transfer and callers who would pose as police officials to threaten the victims,” said Ketan Bansal, superintendent of police (SP, Operations).
How they trapped victims
Detailing the modus operandi, SP Bansal said the accused would connect with their target through fake female profiles on WhatsApp or Facebook. Offering friendship, they would start chatting with the target and slowly start sending lascivious messages.
Using a pre-recorded video clip of a woman, they would use female voice overs on a video call to get the target to remove their clothes and record the entire act.
Then began the attempts to extort money by threatening the target with releasing their video clips online. If they refused to pay up, they would be threatened with arrest through WhatsApp voice calls from phone numbers having display picture of a uniformed policeman, after claiming that the “woman” had filed a police complaint.
Extorted ₹3,120 from Sector-19 resident
The racket was reported to the Chandigarh Police by Manoj Kumar, a resident of Sector 19, who was targeted through the same modus operandi.
After getting threat calls from “SHO of DC Office, Chandigarh”, Kumar ended up paying ₹3,120, but reported the matter to the police after the accused demanded ₹25,000 more with the threat to release his video online if he didn’t pay up.
A case under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 384 (extortion),120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered in this regard at the Cyber Crime police station on August 17.
-
44-year-old biker killed in Chandimandir hit-and-run
A 44-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run mishap after a speeding car hit The victim, a resident of Panchkula's bike in Chandimandir on Thursday night, Rakesh Kumar. The victim, Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Panchkula, worked as a stenographer at the Industrial Training Institute, Sector 14, Panchkula. The victim was rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6 where he was declared brought dead.
-
Rajnath Singh to inaugurate BJP office in Panchkula
Union defence minister Rajnath Singh will be in Panchkula on Saturday afternoon to inaugurate BJP's new state-level office Panch Kamal in Sector 3. He will be accompanied by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, BJP's national general secretary Vinod Tawde and party's Haryana president Om Prakash Dhankar. The new office comprises offices of the state president, general secretaries and an auditorium.
-
Mohali | 37-year-old man gets 20-year jail for raping minor
A local court has sentenced a 37-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a 15-year-old girl in July 2020. The court of additional district and sessions judge Ranjan Kumar Khullar held the accused, a resident of Phase 6, Kedar Singh, guilty under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.
-
Ambala man ends life, wife, five others booked for abetment to suicide
Upset over his wife's infidelity, a 34-year-old man hanged himself at his house in Ambala Cantonment on Thursday, police said. After the recovery of a two-page suicide note from a diary in his room, police booked his wife, her boyfriend and her four relatives, all from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, for abetment to suicide. On her boyfriend's request, she would often leave for Meerut, sometimes for months. The deceased has left behind an 11-month-old daughter.
-
Four killed, 24 injured in collision between tractor & truck in Rajasthan's Pali
At least four people were killed and 24 injured in a collision between a tractor-trolley and a trailer truck in Rajasthan's Pali district on Friday night, police said. According to reports, the tractor was carrying pilgrims, who were returning from Jaisalmer's Ramdevra after visiting a temple of folk deity Bama Ramdev in that city. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who hails from Rajasthan, and prime minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics