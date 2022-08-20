Yamunanagar man convicted for wife’s murder held from Bareilly in UP after 10 years
Haryana Police arrested a Yamunanagar man, a convict in murder case of his wife in Karnal in 2002, who was absconding for last 10 years and had changed his identity impersonating an ayurvedic practitioner in UP’s Bareilly
The Special Task Force (STF) of the Haryana Police has arrested a convict in the murder case of his wife in Karnal’s Indri in 2002, who was absconding for the last 10 years and had changed his identity impersonating an ayurvedic practitioner in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district.
Sheeshpal, a resident of Radaur in Yamunanagar, was carrying a reward of ₹25,000. He was arrested by a team led by sub-inspector Ram Kumar of the STF’s Ambala unit on Thursday from Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district.
The 45-year-old man was handed over to the Yamunanagar Police that presented him before a court on Friday and was sent to Jagadhri jail, police said.
As per the case files, he was serving a sentence of 20 years in jail for killing his wife in 2002, whom he had married in 1998-99. He was arrested in the case registered on November 26, 2002, at the Indri police station.
On March 3, 2012, he was released on parole from the Karnal Jail but he never returned. Later, a case was registered on May 6, 2012, for failing to surrender and for non-appearance on September 25, 2015, both at Radaur police station.
The dramatic arrest
“After remaining missing since 2012, Sheespal had first stayed for a year in Sultanpur district where he supposedly changed his identity to Mahender Singh and got married. He has two children from her,” STF’s Ram Kumar, the investigating officer, said.
“Later, he shifted to Bareilly town and stayed here for a year, before shifting his base to Ganny village of the same district. He had learnt about the ayurveda in Sultanpur and opened a “dawakhana” in the village from where he was arrested by the team,” the cop added.
-
IED planted under Amritsar cop’s vehicle: Ludhiana man held for helping key accused procure SIMs
Police uncovered the involvement of a city resident in planting a bomb under the vehicle of Amritsar sub-inspector Dilbagh Singh. Ludhiana police, in a joint operation with counter-intelligence, rounded up the suspect and informed the Amritsar police. Police also found out that one of the main accused in planting the explosives, Fatehvir Singh, had stayed in a luxury hotel at Ludhiana-Ferozepur road in Ludhiana on August 15.
-
Ailing Punjab govt hospitals: Understaffed, overburdened Patiala medical college turns men into machines
Despite being located in a city, which is home to a former chief minister and the current health minister, the government medical college and Rajindra hospital here is struggling to deliver quality healthcare to patients. The result: Patients are the biggest sufferers. Patiala is a home town of former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, and present health and medical education minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra. Add to it, a major crunch of housekeeping employees.
-
Baby’s kidnapping puts spotlight on Ludhiana’s organised trafficking ring
Police solved the kidnapping case of a three-month old infant within 20 hours, arresting nine accused on Friday. The accused are alleged members of a well-organised human trafficking gang, who handed over the infant to a couple in Bathinda. Parveen Kaur of Shimlapuri is already facing a trial in a trafficking case. Following the directions, seven separate teams had been formed.
-
Vendetta politics never paid dividends: Majithia
Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia on Friday held “vendetta politics of previous Congress government” responsible for the case registered against him, in which he had to remain in the Patiala jail. Majithia while referring to the “vendetta politics” practiced by the previous Congress government said such politics never paid dividends.
-
Inmate branded ‘gangster’: CJM asked to conduct probe
Ferozepur: A day after an inmate at the Ferozepur Central Jail was booked for falsely accusing the police of engraving the word 'gangster' on his back, Ferozepur district and sessions judge Virinder Aggarwal has asked chief judicial magistrate (CJM) Ashok Chauhan to conduct a probe and submit a report. Aggarwal also asked the secretary, district legal aid, Ferozepur, Ekta Uppal to facilitate free legal aid to Tarsem Singh of Mirzapur village in Kapurthala district.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics