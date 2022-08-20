Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Yamunanagar man convicted for wife’s murder held from Bareilly in UP after 10 years

Yamunanagar man convicted for wife’s murder held from Bareilly in UP after 10 years

Published on Aug 20, 2022

Haryana Police arrested a Yamunanagar man, a convict in murder case of his wife in Karnal in 2002, who was absconding for last 10 years and had changed his identity impersonating an ayurvedic practitioner in UP’s Bareilly

Sheeshpal, a resident of Radaur in Yamunanagar, was carrying a reward of 25,000. He was arrested by a team led by sub-inspector Ram Kumar of the STF’s Ambala unit on Thursday from UP’s Bareilly district. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
ByBhavey Nagpal, Ambala

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Haryana Police has arrested a convict in the murder case of his wife in Karnal’s Indri in 2002, who was absconding for the last 10 years and had changed his identity impersonating an ayurvedic practitioner in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district.

Sheeshpal, a resident of Radaur in Yamunanagar, was carrying a reward of 25,000. He was arrested by a team led by sub-inspector Ram Kumar of the STF’s Ambala unit on Thursday from Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district.

The 45-year-old man was handed over to the Yamunanagar Police that presented him before a court on Friday and was sent to Jagadhri jail, police said.

As per the case files, he was serving a sentence of 20 years in jail for killing his wife in 2002, whom he had married in 1998-99. He was arrested in the case registered on November 26, 2002, at the Indri police station.

On March 3, 2012, he was released on parole from the Karnal Jail but he never returned. Later, a case was registered on May 6, 2012, for failing to surrender and for non-appearance on September 25, 2015, both at Radaur police station.

The dramatic arrest

“After remaining missing since 2012, Sheespal had first stayed for a year in Sultanpur district where he supposedly changed his identity to Mahender Singh and got married. He has two children from her,” STF’s Ram Kumar, the investigating officer, said.

“Later, he shifted to Bareilly town and stayed here for a year, before shifting his base to Ganny village of the same district. He had learnt about the ayurveda in Sultanpur and opened a “dawakhana” in the village from where he was arrested by the team,” the cop added.

Saturday, August 20, 2022
