Nun rape case: Decks cleared for Mulakkal’s return to pastoral duties

Decks have been cleared for former Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal’s return to the pastoral duties, as the Vatican has accepted a Kerala court’s decision, acquitting him of rape charges by a nun, a church source said on Sunday.

In September 2018, the Bishop was temporarily relieved of his responsibilities of the diocese by Pope Francis after he was questioned by the Kerala police over rape charges levelled by the nun.

According to the source, during his visit to Jalandhar diocese on Saturday, Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli, apostolic nuncio to India and Nepal, informed the priests of the north Indian diocese that the Vatican has accepted the court’s decision on Bishop Franco.

Asked whether Bishop Franco would return to Jalandhar diocese to serve as its Bishop, the source said since the Bishop is directly under the command of the Pope, the authority of fixing his responsibilities rest with the “Holy Sea” itself.

Confirming the development, Agnelo Rufino Gracias, apostolic administrator of the Jalandhar Diocese, said: “After an Indian court gave the verdict in favour of the Bishop, the Vatican has accepted it. The Vatican will take the final decision on whether the Bishop would again join the Jalandhar diocese.”

The Vatican’s decision to accept the court verdict came four months after the Additional District and Sessions Court I, Kottayam, acquitted the bishop, saying the prosecution failed to produce evidence against the accused.

The nun, who claims to have been raped by the Bishop has moved the Kerala High Court against his acquittal in the case by a trial court. The 57-year-old Bishop was accused of raping the nun multiple times during his visit to a convent in Kottayam between 2014 and 2016 when he was the bishop of the Jalandhar diocese. The nun is a member of the Missionaries of Jesus, a diocesan congregation under the Jalandhar Diocese.