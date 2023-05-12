Students were asked to attend Mann Ki Baat as part of curriculum: PGIMER

Nursing students at National Institute of Nursing Education (NINE), PGIMER, were asked to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat programme on April 30 as part of curriculum, PGIMER authorities stated in a clarification statement issued on Thursday after the matter caught the public eye.

As per the statement released by PGIMER, the instruction was aimed at facilitating the nursing students’ attendance of the said episode as part of their routine curriculum, which includes regular talks, guest lectures and discussions by renowned speakers, experts and professionals to impart valuable education.

The college authorities acted against some students who did not attend the session and did not provide any reason for their absence, despite the event being arranged for them in a lecture theatre, the statement added.

PGIMER admitted that it was a little overreaction on the part of the college authorities and the concerned had already been conveyed the displeasure of PGIMER administration.

As many as 36 boarding students at NINE were grounded for disobeying orders to attend the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat programme. The students – 28 from third year and eight from first year– were barred from stepping outside the hostel for a week.

