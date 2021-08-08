Nutritional awareness needed among lactating mothers, finds PAU study

The department of food and nutrition of the College of Community Science of Punjab Agricultural University surveyed 120 children and their mothers during World Breastfeeding Week.

Breastfeeding week is celebrated every year in August from 1 to 7 to create awareness among mothers about the importance of breastfeeding.

During the survey, it was found that 6.5% of children had low weight for height, 40% had low weight-for-age, and 61.5% had low height-for-age which reflects under nutrition.

The results depicted that 41% of the total number of mothers exclusively breastfed their infants for the first six months, while only 5.5% of mothers introduced complementary foods at the age of six months, and 59% of mothers continued breastfeeding up to two years.

Dr Jaswinder Kaur Brar informed that the department surveyed 120 mothers including, 60 from rural and 60 from urban areas of the district.

Out of the total 120 mothers, it was found that only 32 knew about complementary feeding practices and most of them did not apply the knowledge they have.

The study recommends that it is important to impart knowledge and create awareness regarding breastfeeding and complementary feeding practices.

“The department observed that the practice of giving honey, glucose, jaggery as first feed (Gurti) was still prevalent in both rural and urban areas. It causes infections like diarrhoea in the new-borns and delays the early initiation of breastfeeding,” said Dr Brar.

She added that poor hygiene is another cause of infection among children during breastfeeding.

