Oath ceremony for Kargil hill council to be held today

The oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected councillors of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council-Kargil will be held on Tuesday.

The chairperson-cum-chief executive councillor will be elected on Wednesday and will be administered oath at 3 pm.

In the recently concluded elections of 26 seats of the council, the National Conference-Congress alliance won 22 seats.

The NC was the single-largest party with 12 seats, followed by the Congress winning on 10 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party and independent candidates won two seats each.

On Tuesday, the 26 councillors will take oath in Kargil.

As the coalition parties will hold the chairperson post in turns, it is likely that the first term will go to the NC.

Two councillors from each of the coalition partners will be nominated as executive councillors of the council.

A senior NC leader said that names for chief executive councillor and executive councillors have been sent to the party high command.

“NC president Farooq Abdullah will finalise the name of candidates,” he added.

Sources said NC and Congress leaders will meet in Kargil on Tuesday to finalise the names of the key posts.

These polls were the first in the region after the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 in August 2019.

