Obesity can have serious consequences, if ignored: Health Experts

World Obesity Day was observed on Friday at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) and Fortis Hospital. This year’s theme is “Everybody needs to act”.

Dr Ashish Ahuja, professor of surgery and bariatric surgeon at DMCH, said that 800 million people are living with obesity world over. “People suffering from obesity are twice as likely to be hospitalised if they contract Covid,” said Dr Prabhdeep Singh Nain, professor of surgery and bariatric surgeon at DMCH.

Many factors play a role in gaining and retaining excess weight, including unhealthy diet, lack of exercise, environmental factors, and genetics, said the experts.

Dr Nitin Shanker Behl, gynaecologist at Fortis Hospital, said that obesity is defined as abnormal or excessive fat accumulation, that presents a risk to health. Obesity, which was long believed to have mild or moderate effects on health, if neglected, can lead to serious consequences, he added.

“People living with obesity are at a greater risk of other chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease and certain types of cancer. Obesity is also a risk factor for complications related to Covid, “observed Dr Behl.