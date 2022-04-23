Odisha CM releases book on Sikh history
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik released a book, “The Sikh History of East India” on Friday. According to the chief minister’s office, the book is a rigorous research work by Abinash Mohapatra on Sikh history and philosophy. It’s a compilation of eight books authored by Mohapatra himself. “It’s an extensive study on Sikh History in the eastern parts of India. These books are Sikh History of Bihar, Assam, Bangladesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Andaman and the Nicobar Islands,” the release read.
Two motorcycle-borne men robbed a woman of ₹38,000, and gold jewellery after spraying gas inside hThe victim, Raj Kumari Bajaj of Harpalpura, Sirhind'scar in Chandla Market in Khanna on Thursday. The victim, Raj Kumari Bajaj of Harpalpura, Sirhind, said she had come to Khanna to shop. The men took her bag, which contained ₹38,000, 50g gold jewellery and important documents.
Nine more people tested positive for Covid on Friday, the highest single-day spike since March 2. This is the third time this week that the district has registered an increase in Covid cases. While six cases were reported on April 18, eight cases were registered the next day. The new cases have taken the district's Covid count to 1,09,836, of which 1,07,526 people have recovered, while 2,280 have succumbed.
A 24-year-old man shot himself with a pistol after gunning down his fiancee in Kotla Bhadi village of Samrala on Friday afternoon. Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, the victim Manisha, 22, was living with Manisha's parents and younger sister in the labour quarters at a brick kiln in Kotla Bhadi village. Her father Om Singh and mother Kusumlata are labourers at the brick kiln. He said at 12.30 om on Friday AAjit Kumar, alias Sunny, of Uttar Pradeshcame to their house.
Tricity's active Covid-19 cases rose further on Friday as 10 people tested positive. As many as six people were found infected in Chandigarh, three in Mohali and one in Panchkula. This pushed tricity's active cases from 54 to 58 in the past 24 hours, the highest in the past 33 days. Now, 24 patients are infected in Chandigarh, 22 in Mohali and 12 in Panchkula.
In yet another hit-and-run accident in Mohali, a car claimed the life of a 36-year-old motorcyclist near Shivjot Enclave in Kharar on Thursday night. His brother Charanjit Singh told the police that Navdeep was riding his motorcycle around 10.30 pm on Thursday night. When Navdeep reached near Katani Dhaba in Shivjot Enclave, a speeding Toyota Innova hit him and drove off. His brother was later declared brought dead at the Kharar civil hospital.
