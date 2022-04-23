Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Odisha CM releases book on Sikh history
chandigarh news

Odisha CM releases book on Sikh history

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik released a book, “The Sikh History of East India” on Friday. According to chief minister’s office, the book is a rigorous research work by Abinash Mohapatra on Sikh history and philosophy
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik releases a book titled 'The Sikh History of East India', a compilation of the Sikh history of eastern India, at Naveen Niwas, in Bhubaneswar on Friday. (ANI)
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik releases a book titled 'The Sikh History of East India', a compilation of the Sikh history of eastern India, at Naveen Niwas, in Bhubaneswar on Friday. (ANI)
Published on Apr 23, 2022 01:46 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT CorrespondentHT Correspondent, Bhubaneswar

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik released a book, “The Sikh History of East India” on Friday. According to the chief minister’s office, the book is a rigorous research work by Abinash Mohapatra on Sikh history and philosophy. It’s a compilation of eight books authored by Mohapatra himself. “It’s an extensive study on Sikh History in the eastern parts of India. These books are Sikh History of Bihar, Assam, Bangladesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Andaman and the Nicobar Islands,” the release read.

Other short stories

506 recruits pass out of BSF training centre

Hoshiarpur With 506 recruits competing their training, the passing-out parade was held on Friday at the subsidiary training centre of the Border Security Force (BSF) at Kharkan. Additional director general PV Rama Sastry took salute from the march past and awarded medals to outstanding recruits. He lauded the recruits for choosing the BSF as their career stating that the force was playing a significant role in protecting nation’s borders. Centre in-charge inspector general Asif Jalal briefed about the training programmes.

Police personnel get booster dose

Chandigarh The director-general of police (DGP), Punjab, VK Bhawra was among the 149 police personnel, who got Covid-19 booster dose during a special camp organised at the Punjab Police Headquarter (PPHQ) here on Friday. The Punjab Police in association with the health department, Chandigarh, have been organising special camps for administering vaccination booster doses for their personnel at a dispensary situated in the PPHQ. This was the third such camp organised at the headquarters and a total of 363 police personnel posted at PPHQ and Mohali district have got the booster dose.

Awareness drive against drug menace from Khatkar Kalan on April 25

Nawanshahr The civil and police administration here will launch a massive awareness drive against the drug menace from Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary martyr Bhagat Singh in Punjab, on April 25, officials said on Friday. Presiding over a meeting at his office, deputy commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa accompanied by senior superintendent of police Sandeep Sharma said under the drive, the officials will hold face-to-face interactions with the people of the villages and listen to their valuable suggestions or feedback to wipe out the drug menace. PTI

Newly-married couple ends life in Amritsar

AMRITSAR A newly-married couple on Friday allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves on a ceiling fan at their home in Baba Budha Colony in Chheharta area of the city. The husband and wife were 23 and 21 years old respectively and had got married just four months ago. The couple often exchanged heated arguments at home, which may have led to the extreme step, police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The men took her bag, which contained <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>38,000, 50g gold jewellery and important documents in Ludhiana. (Representative Image/HT File)

    Two men spray gas in car, flee with 38K, jewellery in Ludhiana

    Two motorcycle-borne men robbed a woman of 38,000, and gold jewellery after spraying gas inside hThe victim, Raj Kumari Bajaj of Harpalpura, Sirhind'scar in Chandla Market in Khanna on Thursday. The victim, Raj Kumari Bajaj of Harpalpura, Sirhind, said she had come to Khanna to shop. The men took her bag, which contained 38,000, 50g gold jewellery and important documents.

  • Nine more people tested positive for Covid on Friday, the highest single-day spike since March 2. (Representative Image/HT File)

    Nine more down with Covid in Ludhiana

    Nine more people tested positive for Covid on Friday, the highest single-day spike since March 2. This is the third time this week that the district has registered an increase in Covid cases. While six cases were reported on April 18, eight cases were registered the next day. The new cases have taken the district's Covid count to 1,09,836, of which 1,07,526 people have recovered, while 2,280 have succumbed.

  • After gunning down his fiancee in Kotla Bhadi village of Samrala on Friday, a 24-year-old man from UP shot himself with a pistol. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

    UP man shoots self after killing fiancée in Samrala

    A 24-year-old man shot himself with a pistol after gunning down his fiancee in Kotla Bhadi village of Samrala on Friday afternoon. Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, the victim Manisha, 22, was living with Manisha's parents and younger sister in the labour quarters at a brick kiln in Kotla Bhadi village. Her father Om Singh and mother Kusumlata are labourers at the brick kiln. He said at 12.30 om on Friday AAjit Kumar, alias Sunny, of Uttar Pradeshcame to their house.

  • A student getting vaccinated at a special camp organised by the UT health department at GMSSS, Sector 45, in Chandigarh on Friday. The camp will continue on Saturday as well. (Keshav Singh/HT)

    Chandigarh tricity’s active Covid cases rise to 58

    Tricity's active Covid-19 cases rose further on Friday as 10 people tested positive. As many as six people were found infected in Chandigarh, three in Mohali and one in Panchkula. This pushed tricity's active cases from 54 to 58 in the past 24 hours, the highest in the past 33 days. Now, 24 patients are infected in Chandigarh, 22 in Mohali and 12 in Panchkula.

  • Navdeep Singh was later declared brought dead at the Kharar civil hospital. (HT File Photo/For representation only)

    36-year-old biker killed in Kharar hit-and-run

    In yet another hit-and-run accident in Mohali, a car claimed the life of a 36-year-old motorcyclist near Shivjot Enclave in Kharar on Thursday night. His brother Charanjit Singh told the police that Navdeep was riding his motorcycle around 10.30 pm on Thursday night. When Navdeep reached near Katani Dhaba in Shivjot Enclave, a speeding Toyota Innova hit him and drove off. His brother was later declared brought dead at the Kharar civil hospital.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 23, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out