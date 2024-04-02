Of Urdu surprise and a near-miss in Punjabi PSEB Class 5 exam

Going by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) result, Class 5 students have managed to master the Urdu language. All 471 students who appeared for the Urdu exam passed. (HT File Photo)

While students could not achieve 100% in the Punjabi language exam, all of those who appeared for the Urdu exam came out with flying colours.

Of the total 2,64,813 students who appeared for Punjabi (L1) exam, only 2,64,648 passed it and of the total 41,625, who appeared for Punjabi (L2) exam, only 41,604 have passed, making the pass percentage 99.93% and 99.94% respectively.

For Urdu, meanwhile, the pass percentage was 100%. All 471 students who appeared for the exam in the state, have cleared it. Pass percentage for the rest of the subjects, Hindi, English, mathematics and environment education, was around the 99.93% ballpark.

The declared results also highlight the exceptional achievement of transgender students, who achieved 100% result in the examination. A total of 18 transgender students appeared and all of them have passed the examination.

Girls outshine boys

Girls, meanwhile, outperformed boys, with their pass percentage (99.86%) being higher than their counterparts (99.81%).

Affiliated schools had the highest pass percentage. Of the 71,938 students of affiliated schools who appeared for the examination, 71,848 have passed it, whereas, out of 1,99,585 government school students of the state, only 1,99,263 could clear the examination. For associated schools, the pass percentage stood at 99.82% and for the aided schools, it stood at 99.58%.

Of all the districts across the state, Pathankot topped with 99.96% pass percentage, where 5,695 students in the district appeared for the exam and 5,693 were able to clear it. Pathankot was followed by Fazilka at 99.94%, Tarn Taran at 99.93% and Sri Muktsar Sahib at 99.92%. Barnala, Malerkotla and SAS Nagar are the bottom three districts in the state in terms of their pass percentage which stood at 99.72%, 99.68% and 99.65% respectively.