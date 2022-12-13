Officers and staff will be held accountable for security lapses in jails: CM Mann

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said that the officers and the staff will be held personally accountable for any sort of security lapse in the jails across the state.

The chief minister, who inspected the New District Jail here today, categorically said that an intact security system was being provided on scientific lines in jails across the state.

“The state government has already installed high-powered jammers, door metal detectors and other equipment besides providing vehicles for the department to update the security system in the jails,” the CM said. However, Mann said it was surprising to note that reports of mobiles and drugs making inroads in the jails are still coming.

The chief minister unequivocally said that such sort of laxity on part of the jail staff is unwarranted and undesirable.

He warned the officers that strict action will be taken against the officers who are responsible for this lapse. “The officers at the helms of affairs in jails across the state will be made accountable for any callousness, and exemplary action will be taken against them,” Mann said.

Underlining the need to strictly check the supply of drugs and mobiles in the jails, the CM also directed the officers to take every step to curb this illegal practice. “Security of the jails was the prime concern of the state government, and no compromise can be made in this regard,” he said. Expressing deep concern over the rising incidents of indiscipline amongst the jail inmates, Mann further asked the officers to discourage this trend by taking the appropriate remedial measures.