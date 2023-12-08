Old Holi brawl behind shooting attack in Dera Bassi: Police

A day after five men had a miraculous escape after three bike-borne men opened fire at them in Valmiki Basti, Dera Bassi, on Wednesday night, police investigation revealed that the attack was a fallout of an old brawl between two groups during Holi celebrations around four years back.

Police had recovered two bullet shells from the crime spot in Dera Bassi. (HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Probing into the case, police also lodged an FIR under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, besides relevant sections of the Arms Act.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

According to sources, Mohali police’s CIA staff have already detained a suspect in the case.

Sources said one of the five youths, who were fired at, had a scuffle with the brother of a notorious man, Lala Benipal, who lives abroad, during the said Holi party.

Benipal’s brother had allegedly thrown a cycle towards a friend of the youth, which had hit the friend’s mother, leading to a brawl. Both the groups were at loggerheads ever since.

Sources added that one of the five youths, along with his accomplices, had also attacked the rival gang with swords last year and the latter had now struck back.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Benipal was also named in a firing incident in Dera Bassi in September, after one of his accomplice opened fire at a local resident after he refused to pay him money.

On Wednesday night, five youths, Rohan, Manpreet, Abhi, Sahil and Ankush, were standing on a vacant plot near a volleyball court where a wedding function was underway, when the shooters struck. But the youths managed to escape to safety. Police had recovered two bullet shells from the spot.

The accused, who were masked, according to police, came from Isapur village side and escaped towards the local bus stand. “We will nab all accused soon as we have got vital leads in the case. We are also scrutinising the CCTV footage,” a cop said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Panic had gripped the area soon after the firing incident and scores of residents had gathered at the spot before police were informed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON