Published on Jul 31, 2022 01:21 AM IST
The order issued by Kapurthala DC states that any anti-social element wearing an olive green uniform and vehicles could pose a threat as similar colour is used by the Indian Army
Olive green uniforms, vehicles off limits for public in Kapurthala
ByHT Correspondent, Kapurthala

To mitigate the threat posed by anti-social elements, Kapurthala deputy commissioner Vishesh Sarangal has ordered that no person except the Indian Army will use olive green uniform and vehicles in the district.

The DC issued the orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973.

The order states that any anti-social element wearing an olive green uniform and vehicles could pose a threat as similar colour is used by the Indian Army.

“Therefore, to ensure separate identification of Army uniforms and vehicles and to prevent such incidents, it becomes necessary to immediately stop the use of olive colored (green) uniforms and jeeps/motorcycles/motor vehicles of this colour by the general public. This order will remain in force till 17 September, 2022,” the DC said. ENDS

