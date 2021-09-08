Olympic medallists look forward to memorable dinner with Punjab CM

Keeping his promise, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh is set to host and cook a lavish dinner for Punjab’s Olympic medal winners and gold medallist Neeraj Chopra at his Siswan farmhouse near Chandigarh on Wednesday.

Capt Amarinder Singh had promised such a meal to the Punjab players who had participated and also won medals at the Tokyo Olympics during a felicitation function last month. It was discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur who initiated this request to him during the felicitation function.

“The Punjab CM has a big heart. I requested him for such a get-together, and he was kind enough to agree to it. It feels wonderful when a person of his stature values athletes. I am excited to join other athletes during the dinner and taste all the delicacies which sir will cook. I will never forget this gesture. I am foodie but a vegetarian, so will be eyeing the vegetarian dishes,” said Kamalpreet, who hails from Kabar Wala, Malout, a village in Muktsar district. She had finished sixth in the discus throw event at Tokyo.

Capt loves cooking for guests

Capt Amarinder Singh had said during the function that he was not a foodie but loved cooking for his guests. It is expected that the players will be served a royal Patiala treat from pulao, lamb, chicken, aloo and zarda rice.

Expressing delight over the dinner invite, Indian men’s hockey team captain Manpreet Singh said, “The whole country has bestowed us with so much love and warmth. It is unimaginable. The Punjab CM has been kind, encouraging and treated us all as his children. I’m looking forward to the dinner and spending time with the athletes and CM sir.”

During the felicitation function on August 12, Capt Amarinder Singh had elevated Manpreet from the post of deputy superintendent of police to superintendent of police. Manpreet, who belongs to Mithapur village in Jalandhar district, got ₹2.5 crore as prize money. The cash reward for 11 players from the state, who were part of the Indian hockey team that won a bronze after 41 years, was increased from the earlier ₹1 crore to ₹2.51 crore each. Vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Simranjit Singh, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Dilpreet Singh, Hardik Singh and Krishan Pathak from Punjab are expected to attend the dinner.

On a cheat diet since Olympics

The Indian women’s team could not win a medal during the Tokyo Olympics, but they finished creditably fourth. Gurjit Kaur and Reena Khokhar from the women’s team will be there during the dinner.

Drag-flicker Gurjit too seemed excited and said, “Since the Olympics ended, we have been attending felicitation events. But the heart is where home is. The Punjab government has given us so much love and appreciation and not to forget the financial aid, it is just outstanding. As far as dinner is concerned, I have been on a cheat diet since the last game and am so excited to eat the delicacies during dinner. I won’t count the calories.” From Miadi Kalan village in Amritsar, Gurjit will be accompanied by her sister Pradeep Kaur.

Boxer Simranjit Kaur, shooters Anjum Moudgil and Angadveer Singh, athletes Tejinder Pal Singh Toor and Gurpreet Singh will also be there.

However, all eyes will be on Neeraj Chopra during the dinner, who had won an elusive gold for India in javelin throw. The 23-year-old athlete from Haryana could not make it to the function on August 12 and was awarded in Chandigarh on Wednesday evening with a cash award of ₹2.51 crore during a function. Along with him, Jakarta Para-Asian athlete Gurlal Singh was also felicitated. Punjab sports and youth services minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi handed over the cash awards to Gurlal and Neeraj.