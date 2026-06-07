Om Birla to inaugurate India region conference in Chandigarh tomorrow

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate the second Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Zone-II Conference in the Haryana Assembly in Chandigarh on June 8.

During the conference, participants will deliberate on the theme: “Role of aware society and legislators in realising future challenges and goal of Viksit Bharat 2047”. (HT File)

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh, Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan and Haryana parliamentary affairs minister Mahipal Dhanda will also address the gathering, according to a statement issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Saturday.

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The two-day conference will be attended by presiding officers, including chairmen, speakers, deputy chairmen and deputy speakers, MLAs and MLCs from the five legislatures of the CPA India Region Zone-II – Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi – besides Union ministers, MPs and other dignitaries.

During the conference, participants will deliberate on the theme: “Role of aware society and legislators in realising future challenges and goal of Viksit Bharat 2047”.

“The conference aims to strengthen parliamentary cooperation, facilitate the exchange of best legislative and parliamentary practices, and promote constructive dialogue on issues of regional and national importance,” the statement said.

“It will also provide an important platform for presiding officers and legislators to share experiences and discuss strategies to contribute to the vision of a developed India by 2047,” it added. The conference will conclude on June 9, with Haryana governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh delivering the valedictory address, the statement said.

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