Saturday, Apr 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Omar deputes ministers on state visits for ensuring safety of J&K students, bizmen

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Apr 26, 2025 09:22 AM IST

These senior representatives of the J&K government have been tasked with coordinating closely with their counterparts in the respective states

In light of recent incidents and to reinforce a sense of security among students and businesspersons from Jammu & Kashmir residing in various parts of the country, chief minister Omar Abdullah on Friday directed the deployment of cabinet ministers to various cities across India.

J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah (File)
J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah (File)

These senior representatives of the J&K government have been tasked with coordinating closely with their counterparts in the respective states. Their mandate is to ensure the safety, dignity and well-being of J&K residents who may be facing distress, anxiety, or insecurity in the wake of recent developments.

“With a view to instilling a sense of security among our students and businessmen currently in other states, I have deputed my cabinet ministers to various cities across the country. The purpose of these visits is to coordinate efforts with the respective state governments and ensure the safety and well-being of J&K residents,” office of chief minister, J&K posted on X.

“The J&K Government will stand with its people—anywhere, everywhere,” stated the chief minister, reaffirming the administration’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of its citizens beyond the territorial boundaries of Jammu & Kashmir.

The J&K government has already established helpline for Kashmiri students and traders.

New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 26, 2025
