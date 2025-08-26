Omar: Hope SC sets deadline for restoration of statehood to J&K

J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said that security-related decisions about J&K are taken in New Delhi. On the sidelines of a function, Omar said everybody knows that decisions related to security and statehood are being taken at New Delhi. “We have conveyed our aspirations about statehood to the Union Home Minister and the PM,” he said. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah attends the “Empowering Communities – Welfare for All” programme at SKICC, in Srinagar on Monday . (ANI)

He said that in its first cabinet meeting they passed the resolution on statehood.

He expressed hope that the Supreme Court will set a deadline on the restoration of statehood to the union territory after it hears the case in October.

“It’s unfortunate we didn’t get it despite 10 months in government. Now we hope SC will do it,” he added.

Omar said elections were only possible as SC had fixed a timeframe for it...”We hope SC will restore the statehood. We will wait for it.”

Earlier, Omar reiterated the government’s commitment to welfare of all segments of society as the government’s main responsibility rather than an act of charity.

Addressing a one-day event on “Empowering Communities—Welfare for All” at the SKICC, the CM stressed that welfare initiatives must be designed to reach the most disadvantaged sections of society, instead of benefitting only the privileged few.

He further underlined the importance of inclusive growth, saying that the government’s policies are aimed at empowering communities and ensuring equitable development.

“Social welfare schemes are neither favours nor acts of generosity. They are the rightful due of citizens who face greater hardships than others. Any government that ignores them or focuses only on privileged sections fails in its duty,” Omar said.

The CM emphasised that from the beginning of his tenure, his cabinet—particularly Minister for Social Welfare Sakina Itoo—worked with sincerity to prioritise the weaker and disadvantaged sections.

Omar also called for greater corporate participation in welfare efforts. Referring to schemes like distribution of scooters and assistive devices, he admitted that financial limitations sometimes delay benefits but stressed that Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds from big businesses could complement government efforts.

Another major challenge, he said, was the lack of awareness about government schemes in remote areas. “It would be unfair if people in one district enjoy a scheme while those in another remain deprived. The government belongs to all districts and all communities of J&K. Welfare benefits must reach every corner of the state,” the CM said.