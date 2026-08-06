Omar meets families affected by recent flash floods in Poonch

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday met the families affected by recent cloudbursts and flash floods in Poonch’s Surankote area and said the government’s focus has shifted from rescue and recovery to rehabilitation and reconstruction in Poonch and Rajouri districts. Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah meets and offers condolences to a family who lost eight family members in cloudburst-triggered flash floods and landslides, at Murrah village in Surankote sector of Poonch district, on Wednesday. (PTI)

“Now the time has come for rehabilitation and reconstruction. We have to rehabilitate those whose houses have been completely destroyed and also assist those whose houses have suffered extensive damage,” he said.

He indicated that a decision on a special relief package would be taken after a comprehensive assessment of the damage.“I cannot announce any package exclusively for Poonch while standing here today. I will visit Rajouri on Thursday and thereafter we will review the overall situation in Srinagar. If a special relief package is required, we will certainly make the necessary arrangements,” he responded to a pointed query.

The chief minister also visited Poonch’s Murrah--area that bore the maximum brunt of flashfloods and cloudbursts in July. The incessant rains claimed 16 lives and left six others missing in the border district of Poonch. He expressed solidarity with the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in the natural calamity.

He said the disaster had caused extensive damage not only to residential houses but also to public infrastructure, including flood protection works, roads, schools, hospitals and other government assets and the government would also consider any proposals submitted by the district administration.

Referring to the relief measures taken after the devastating floods of 2014, he said six months’ free ration had then been provided across Jammu and Kashmir and a similar proposal, if mooted by the district administration for the worst-affected areas, particularly where standing crops have been damaged would be examined sympathetically.