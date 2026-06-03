Omar summons NC MLAs amid dissent rumours

Amid mounting political pressure, chief minister Omar Abdullah has called a mandatory meeting of all 42 party legislators and five supporting independent lawmakers in Srinagar on Wednesday to discuss key governance issues.

This marks the first extraordinary meeting between the CM and his legislators in the 21 months since the government was formed in October 2024. (File)

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This marks the first extraordinary meeting between the CM and his legislators in the 21 months since the government was formed in October 2024.

The opposition claims the meeting is a damage-control exercise to contain internal rebellion fuelled by delays in a much-hyped cabinet expansion. Leader of the opposition Sunil Sharma said, “Many NC legislators are unhappy with their own government, and time is running out for this government.” Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders made similar allegations, suggesting that ruling party members “are afraid of the induction of new ministers into the cabinet.”

Even within the NC, senior MP Aga Ruhullah voiced dissent, publicly urging the leadership to listen to its own representatives: “They should seek feedback from them on whether the government has been able to fulfil its main promises, on which the people gave them votes.”

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{{^usCountry}} While the CM’s adviser, Nasir Aslam Wani, termed it a “routine meeting to discuss governance issues,” Omar Abdullah took to X to mock the opposition’s claims: “I love how the people who know the least about the meeting I’ve called with my MLAs are talking the most. Remember one thing: Those who know don’t speak, and those who speak sit in the opposition.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the CM’s adviser, Nasir Aslam Wani, termed it a “routine meeting to discuss governance issues,” Omar Abdullah took to X to mock the opposition’s claims: “I love how the people who know the least about the meeting I’ve called with my MLAs are talking the most. Remember one thing: Those who know don’t speak, and those who speak sit in the opposition.” {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, the Congress continues to maintain its distance. At a recent party meeting in Dharamshala attended by leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Jammu and Kashmir Congress leaders openly criticised the NC government and said the party “shouldn’t give free hand to the ruling party and raise their voice on important public issues.”

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It remains unclear whether the six Congress legislators have been called for or will be attending Wednesday’s meeting.

Ladakh deal sparks unity call

Following the recent successful talks regarding administrative demands in neighbouring Ladakh, the ruling NC is leveraging the momentum to renew its push for statehood in Jammu and Kashmir. There is growing internal consensus in the NC that the party must build a united front by taking all political parties and stakeholders on board.

While BJP leaders countered that statehood will be restored at an “appropriate time” and warned the NC not to try to “put pressure on the Centre, an NC chief spokesman and legislator said: “Jammu and Kashmir National Conference has consistently maintained that the restoration of full statehood to J&K is not a favour, but a democratic and constitutional right of its people. We will continue to pursue this demand with sincerity and resolve at every appropriate forum and with all stakeholders, including the Centre.”

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The spokesman added that they sincerely hope assurances given by the Supreme Court, the Prime Minister, and the home minister “are honoured without further delay, and that the democratic mandate of the people is respected in letter and spirit.” However, sources within the party note that the NC will now push more aggressively, as party president Farooq Abdullah has hinted that New Delhi should fulfil its promise, otherwise the NC could pursue other “means”.

Govt criticised for ‘docile’ approach

The NC faces criticism from both opponents and allies for its perceived lack of genuine intent. Many within the party opine that the chief minister should drop the soft gloves. As one party insider said: “The government says it’s pushing, but it looks docile from here. Unless the approach turns pragmatic — and public — nothing will shift. Right now, most people think we’ve gone quiet on the one thing that matters.”

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The sentiment is shared by the NC’s election ally, the Congress party. Senior Congress leader and District Congress President Mir Iqbal feels the NC is not showing much intent toward statehood restoration, pointing out their absence from joint agitations:

“When we started the campaign for statehood restoration last year, ‘Humare Riyasat Hamara Haq – Statehood is our right’, we expected Congress, being an ally of the NC, to participate in this movement. Unfortunately, the party’s response was cold. When the Congress held a protest in New Delhi, the presence of a dozen-odd NC legislators would have made a big difference. This shows the NC’s intent for statehood restoration and other rights for J&K is missing.”

The chief spokesman of the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP), Inam ul Rehman, said that after gaining power using statehood and Article 370 as a plank, the ruling party lost interest in its main platform: “The ruling party could have held an all-party meeting on this issue and taken all stakeholders on board. Instead of focusing on the basic issue for which the party got a majority, they got busy with the rehabilitation of party leaders.”

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