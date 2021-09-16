Omaxe housing projects in Mohali under NGT lens

The National Green Tribunal has formed a committee to submit a report on a plea challenging the legality of constructions raised by the real estate firm Omaxe Limited in Mohali.

A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel constituted a five-member joint committee comprising officials from the environment ministry, Central Pollution Control Board, Punjab State Environment Impact Assessment Authority, Punjab State Pollution Control Board and Mohali district magistrate.

“It appears to be necessary to ascertain the factual situation as well as the stand of the statutory regulators and the project proponent,” the NGT said in its September 13 order, adding that the joint committee may meet within 15 days and report within two months by e-mail.

The panel may undertake visit to the site and interact with the stakeholders, including the project proponent. It will also be free to consult any other expert/institution, the bench said. The matter is listed for next hearing on January 4, 2022.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Punjab resident Sandeep Singh challenging the legality of constructions raised by Omaxe Limited and Omaxe Chandigarh Extension Developers Private Limited through their projects at Kansal, Rani Majra, Dhode Majra and Mullanpur in Mohali. The projects include Omaxe The Lake and Omaxe Cassia among others. According to the plea, the constructions are in violation of Environment Impact Assessment Notification, 2006, as well as provisions of the Water Act, 1974, and Environment Act, 1986.

Reacting to the development, Amitabh Joshi, additional vice-president, Omaxe, said the Supreme Court has already ordered a stay on the issue.

Omaxe Cassia residents decry poor facilities

Meanwhile, members of Omaxe Cassia Residents Welfare Association, Mullanpur, on Wednesday alleged that despite paying the full amount, the builder has failed to provide them the promised facilities.

Addressing the media, association president GS Gill said according to an agreement signed in December 2018, residents have been paying 50% common area maintenance charges, but the builder has failed to meet the time frame for providing various civic amenities, including market, dispensary, chemist shop, uninterrupted power supply and hi-tech security. “If our demands are not fulfilled, we will gherao the Punjab chief minister next month,” he said.

Amitabh Joshi said: “We are committed to fulfilling the demands of residents. There were some issues due to the countrywide lockdown, but we will soon hold a meeting with residents and resolve the issues.”

(with inputs from HT correspondent in Mohali)