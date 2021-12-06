Omicron threat: 9 more Covid cases detected in Ludhiana, samples sent for genome sequencing

Amid rising concerns over ‘Omicron’, a new variant of Covid, samples of the nine people who tested positive for the virus on Sunday have been sent for genome sequencing.

The nine people, who tested positive, are neither NRIs nor do they have a history of international travel. “The patients are from different parts of the district and are suffering from symptoms typical of the coronavirus disease. They have been quarantined,” said district epidemiologist Dr Ramesh Bhagat, adding that no micro-containment zones have been demarcated so far.

With the Union health ministry warning against the new highly transmissible variant, the Punjab health department had issued an advisory asking frequent international travellers and NRIs visiting Punjab to go through mandatory coronavirus tests.

If tested positive, passengers will have to go through a genome sequencing test to ensure that they have not been infected by the new strain.

Highest Covid cases after Sept 12

After the fatal second wave of the Covid pandemic, cases and fatalities have been on the decline in the district. It was last on September 12 that the district had reported nine Covid cases in a single day and it was on November 25 that the district had reported a Covid fatality after a gap of nine days. The deceased was a 22-year-old woman.

Meanwhile, Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr SP Singh has urged residents to observe all Covid norms, and get both doses of the vaccine at the earliest.

The district has, so far, logged 87,680 infections, of which 85,541 were able to recover, and 2,111 succumbed. There are, at present, 28 active cases in the district, of which 24 are under home isolation, three are admitted in private hospitals and one patient is undergoing treatment at the civil hospital.

2 more dengue cases

Two more dengue cases were reported in the district on Sunday. The new infections have taken the case count to 1,814 cases, of which 1,337 were reported from the city alone.