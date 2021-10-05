Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / On Akal Takht directions, SGPC to send panel to Lakhimpur Kheri
chandigarh news

On Akal Takht directions, SGPC to send panel to Lakhimpur Kheri

Published on Oct 05, 2021 12:02 AM IST
Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee chief Bibi Jagir Kaur on Monday decided to send a panel to Lakhimpur Kheri to inquire into the deaths of farmers and submit a report to the Akal Takht.
By HT Correspondent

On the direction of the Akal Takht, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Monday decided to send a panel to Lakhimpur Kheri to inquire into the deaths of farmers and submit a report to the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs.

SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur said: “A son of BJP minister killed farmers and injured many who were protesting peacefully at Tikunia village in Lakhimpur Kheri. A panel is being sent by the SGPC to Uttar Pradesh to inquire into the matter and get the details of the case from the families of the victims. The panel will submit its report to Sri Akal Takht Sahib.”

Kaur said the panel includes SGPC’s executive committee members Ajmer Singh Khera and Amrik Singh Shahpur, members Kulwant Singh Mannan, Gurcharan Singh Grewal, Jarnail Singh Dogranwala, Sukhmeet Singh Qadian, Harbhajan Singh Cheema and SGPC assistant secretary Nirvail Singh.

The SGPC president said a Union minister of state and his son are responsible for this heinous act and the minister should be sacked immediately.

Meanwhile, Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh sought an independent probe into the incident.

