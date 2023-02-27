On governor’s feedback: Pathankot police launch drive against drugs in schools

After Punjab governor Banwari Lal Purohit expressed concern over issue of drugs in schools, during his recent visits to border villages, Pathankot Police on Monday launched an anti-drug campaign in schools and colleges. According to the Pathankot Police, the campaign ‘You Share We Care’ will be taken to various schools and colleges in the district. (HT Photo)

According to the Pathankot Police, the campaign ‘You Share We Care’ will be taken to various schools and colleges in the district, with the aim of creating a wider impact and reaching out to as many people as possible.

The campaign of the police is in coordination with Yuva Vikas Manch and Presentation School Pathankot. The campaign aims to create awareness about the ill-effects of drug abuse and promote a drug-free society.

As a part of this campaign, SSP Pathankot, along with SP/DSP Pathankot, participated in the screening of a short film against drugs organised by Yuva Vikas Manch on Monday. The event was held at Presentation School Pathankot and witnessed the participation of hundreds of students and faculty members.

SSP Pathankot Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh highlighted the gravity of the drug problem in the region and urged students to join hands in the fight against drug abuse. He emphasised the need for collective efforts to combat this menace and reiterated the Pathankot Police’s commitment towards creating a safer and healthier society.