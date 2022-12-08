On the run for 20 years, rape accused arrested from Yamunanagar

Wanted since 2002 for kidnapping, raping and impregnating his 16-year-old cousin, a Yamunanagar native has finally landed in police net.

The accused, who is now 44 years old, had been shifting from one city to another to avoid being caught. Over the past two decades, he lived in different parts of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Yamunanagar, said police.

Conducting raids at Patna, Azamgarh and Delhi, the proclaimed offender (PO) and summons staff of Chandigarh Police finally traced him to Yamunanagar, where he had been working as an electrician, and arrested him on Tuesday.

As per police records, the accused was booked on September 21, 2002, on the complaint of his cousin, who lived in Geeta Colony, Delhi, with her family.

She had told the police that the accused was her maternal cousin and therefore visited their house frequently.

On June 15, 2000, he asked her to accompany her for a few days, as his wife was not well. He claimed he had taken her parents’ permission, so she went along with him.

However, he took her to a friend’s house in Chandigarh, where he, along with his friend, raped her for four days and also took objectionable photos. They threatened to send the photos to her all relatives if she disclosed the matter to anyone. Later, he shifted her to Kajheri village in Chandigarh.

The girl told the police eventually she was found pregnant and gave birth to a boy at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, on July 8, 2001.

At the hospital, she finally managed to inform her family. But when they arrived, her cousin threatened to kill the newborn if they approached the police and fled with the infant.

On the girl’s complaint, police had booked him under Sections 363, 366, 368, 376, 494 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-36 police station on September 21, 2002 and three years later, a court had declared him a PO on September 22, 2005.