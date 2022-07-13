On-board Shatabdi, Punjab advocate general alleges attack; probe on

Punjab advocate general Anmol Ratan Sidhu was allegedly attacked by unidentified persons while he was travelling on the Shatabdi Express, near Panipat, on Monday.

The advocate general (AG), who was accompanied by his legal team, was returning from Delhi after appearing before the Supreme Court in a case pertaining to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, a key accused in the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala, when the incident took place.

A Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel said, “At around 6.25pm, two men hurled an object at the train, which broke one of the windowpanes. The AG reported the matter to security guards on the train, who recorded his statement.”

GRP superintendent of police (SP) Sangeeta Kalia, said, “A probe is underway. Forensic experts will determine whether a stone or bullet hit the windowpane. We are scanning CCTV camera footage to identify the accused. The officials were provided security cover as soon as the matter was reported. An FIR will be registered.”

Panipat GRP station in-charge Raj Kumar said, “The incident took place near Kohand village. Nobody was injured.”