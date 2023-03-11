Once notorious for female foeticide, Haryana now celebrates birth of girl child: Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that women’s self help groups in the state have been linked with online marketing platforms to enable them to sell their products across the globe. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar honoured around 500 women for their exemplary work in various fields during an International Women’s Day event. (HT File)

Speaking at a gathering organised to mark the International Women’s Day, the CM said that a training centre has also been opened in Gharaunda of Karnal for imparting training to SHGs, and more such centres will be opened in the state.

He revealed that there are 56,434 SHGs in Haryana, to which the government provided an assistance of ₹796 crore. He further urged the SHGs to link all women, whose family has an income less than ₹1 lakh, with their groups so that their economic condition can be improved.

On the occasion, the CM also honoured around 500 women for their exemplary work in various fields.

Speaking on Haryana government’s efforts at promoting women empowerment, the CM said, “We have ensured 50% representation of women in panchayats and civic bodies. We are also taking numerous steps to promote education, safety, and self-respect for every daughter of Haryana.” He further said that while earlier Haryana was notorious for female foeticide, now people celebrate the birth of a girl child. He added that the state has improved its sex ratio, going from 871 in 2014 to 923 now.

Pressing for need to respect women, he recounted how his mother deserved all the credit for his success, stating, “When I passed my matriculation, I wanted to pursue further education but my father was against this and my mother gave me ₹300 fee for admission in college for higher studies. I dedicate all my success to her.”

Meanwhile, a group of women activists, led by Jagmati Sangwan, took out a protest march in Karnal, demanding the dismissal of minister Sandeep Singh from Haryana cabinet over a sexual harassment complaint filed by a woman coach.