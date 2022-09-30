One arrested by Punjab VB for pretence, accepting 1 lakh bribe

The vigilance bureau (VB) on Friday nabbed a Jalalabad resident for accepting bribe of ₹1 lakh in the name of police officials, to settle a vigilance case. During a search operation, the VB recovered one .32 bore revolver, a car and two mobile phones from the possession of the accused.

Disclosing this, a spokesperson of the VB said, Sukhjinder Singh of village Chak Roriwala (Tambuwala), Tehsil Jalalabad, district Fazilka has been arrested on the complaint of Sandeep Singh.

Giving details of this case, the VB spokesperson informed that the accused was a complainant in a bribery case under an FIR dated August 4, 2022 under section 7 Prevention of Corruption Act, at VB police station Ferozepur which was registered against Swarna Rani, Junior Engineer, MGNAREGA, Fazilka. In this trap case, Rani was nabbed earlier by VB while taking bribe amount of ₹25,000 from Sukhjinder Singh.

The spokesperson said that the complainant Sandeep Singh approached the VB and alleged that accused Sukhjinder Singh was demanding ₹15 lakh from him as a bribe in the name of police officials to dispose of the JE’s case but a deal had been finalised at ₹11 lakh. The complainant Sandeep Singh is a brother of Swarna Rani.

