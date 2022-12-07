One arrested for kidnapping, torturing Punjab man in Karnal

: The local police have arrested a man for allegedly kidnapping and torturing a Punjab resident in Assandh town in Karnal district.

In his complaint, victim Manish Jindal, a resident of Mohali, alleged that he had come to Assandh to appear in a case and accused Ramesh Kumar allegedly attacked him and snatched his mobile phone.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Later, Kumar called a person in an SUV and they forcibly took him with them and thrashed him in the moving vehicle. They shifted him to another vehicle and dropped him near Titram police station in Kaithal.

The police said that an FIR has been registered under sections 365 and 419 of Indian Penal Code against Kumar and Rajesh Sharma, residents of Pehowa in Kurukshetra district.

Karnal SP Ganga Ram Punia said that accused Kumar has been arrested and the investigation is going on in the case.