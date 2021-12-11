One deputy CM from BSP if SAD-BSP alliance comes to power: Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal announced that if the SAD and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) alliance comes to power, then one of the two deputy chief ministers will be from the BSP, news agency PTI reported.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“One of the deputy chief ministers will be from the BSP (if we are voted to power),” said Badal after addressing a rally at Banga. Earlier, SAD said if these parties come to power, then a Scheduled Caste (SC) MLA and a Hindu MLA will be sworn in as deputy chief ministers. Both parties announced their coalition in June. The BSP will field candidates in 20 of the 117 legislative assembly seats in Punjab. The SAD will contest on the rest of the seats. The state will go into the polls next year.

Former chief minister Amarinder Singh has floated his own Punjab Lok Congress which is in talks with Dhindsa faction (Shiromani Akali Dal Sanyukt) and the BJP, in a bid to challenge the Congress party which is in power and faced infightings and factionalism.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The AAP has released two lists of candidates containing the names of 30 candidates. The AAP has promised ₹1,000 every month to all women if it is voted to power in Punjab as it tries to corner the Congress government over the sand mining mafia.