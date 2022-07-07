One flight cancelled, 19 delayed at Chandigarh airport due to inclement weather
A flight from Mumbai was cancelled and 19 others were delayed at the Chandigarh International Airport due to inclement weather on Wednesday.
Go First flight G8-2506, was unable to take off due to heavy downpour in Mumbai. While 11 flights arrived late, eight departed late. Two Alliance Air flights from Himachal Pradesh were delayed by over an hour due to heavy rainfall in the hill state. A flight, CD-713, from Dharamshala arrived at 11.19am against its scheduled arrival of 10:05am, while CD-806 from Kulu arrived at 11.24am against the scheduled arrival of 10.20am. Another Alliance Air flight, CD-817, from Delhi arrived at 6.02pm against its arrival time of 4.55pm. Indigo flights, 6E-2196 from Delhi and 6E-108 from Hyderabad, were delayed by 47 minutes and 31 minutes, respectively, while other flights of the airline from Jaipur, Bengaluru and Mumbai and a Go First flight from Ahmadabad arrived 15 to 30 minutes late.
Alliance Air flights CD-714 for Dharamshala, and CD-806 and CD-818 for Delhi; and Indigo flight 6E-6142 for Hyderabad were delayed by an hour, as per the airline operator.
-
Monsoon catches Panchkula on the wrong foot again
With showers lashing Panchkula on Wednesday, many sectors were flooded with rainwater and cars were seen ploughing through knee-deep water in several areas. Despite the meteorological department's timely warning regarding the arrival of monsoon, the civic body failed to resolve the recurring waterlogging issue, which has been plaguing residents for decades. Just after a few hours of downpour, waterlogging was observed several areas, with Sector 19, the last sector bordering Punjab, the worst affected.
-
Congress’ Chandigarh unit protests hike in LPG prices
Congress's UT unit on Wednesday organised a protest against the hike in liquefied petroleum gas price by the Union government. Protesters commenced a march from Congress Bhawan in Sector 35 towards the Bharatiya Janata Party office in Sector 33, but were stopped by police, who put up heavy barricades just as the march began. 75% emerging diseases zoonotic: Mohali civil surgeon Mohali Government health institutions across the district observed World Zoonosis Day on Wednesday.
-
Ludhiana police asked to speed up probe into cases of sexual assault against children
Additional director general of police (ADGP), community affairs division and crime against women, Gurpreet Deo on Wednesday directed the local police to speed up investigation into cases of sexual assault on minors and told them to file chargesheets in such cases within two months after cases are registered.
-
Ludhiana: Boiler explodes at factory, 2 workers injured
Two workers were injured after a boiler exploded at a factory in Gaunsgarh village near Meharban in Ludhiana on Wednesday evening. The reason behind the blast is yet to be ascertained. Panic gripped the villagers after they heard the loud explosion and rushed to the spot. Station house officer at Meharban police station, Sub-inspector Jagdeep Singh, said the incident took place at around 6.30pm.
-
PU seeks start-up, innovation proposals from students
In a bid to promote incubation and provide necessary support for their innovation ideas, Panjab University has asked all its departments to invite proposals from students on innovation ideas and start-ups for the purpose. The communication was issued by the varsity's office of dean university instruction to all the department heads. The step may also help the varsity perform better in the forthcoming round of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council accreditation.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics