One flight cancelled, 19 delayed at Chandigarh airport due to inclement weather

A flight from Mumbai was cancelled and 19 others were delayed at the Chandigarh International Airport due to inclement weather on Wednesday.

Go First flight G8-2506, was unable to take off due to heavy downpour in Mumbai. While 11 flights arrived late, eight departed late. Two Alliance Air flights from Himachal Pradesh were delayed by over an hour due to heavy rainfall in the hill state. A flight, CD-713, from Dharamshala arrived at 11.19am against its scheduled arrival of 10:05am, while CD-806 from Kulu arrived at 11.24am against the scheduled arrival of 10.20am. Another Alliance Air flight, CD-817, from Delhi arrived at 6.02pm against its arrival time of 4.55pm. Indigo flights, 6E-2196 from Delhi and 6E-108 from Hyderabad, were delayed by 47 minutes and 31 minutes, respectively, while other flights of the airline from Jaipur, Bengaluru and Mumbai and a Go First flight from Ahmadabad arrived 15 to 30 minutes late.

Alliance Air flights CD-714 for Dharamshala, and CD-806 and CD-818 for Delhi; and Indigo flight 6E-6142 for Hyderabad were delayed by an hour, as per the airline operator.