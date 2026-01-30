One held for assaulting Kashmiri man, minor brother in Dehradun

A 50-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting an 18-year-old Kashmiri shawl dweller and his minor brother in Vikasnagar area of Dehradun, police said on Thursday, adding that efforts are underway to identify the second accused in the case. A 50-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting an 18-year-old Kashmiri shawl dweller and his minor brother in Vikasnagar area of Dehradun, police said on Thursday, adding that efforts are underway to identify the second accused in the case. (Representational image)

The action came after chief minister Omar Abdullah spoke to the chief minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, urging him to take strict action against those involved in the incident.

In a post on X, the office of the CM, J&K, stated: “The chief minister spoke with the chief minister of Uttarakhand, @pushkardhami, regarding the incident of assault on a young Kashmiri shawl seller in Uttarakhand and urged him to take strict action against the perpetrators. @pushkardhami assured that strict action, including registration of an FIR, would be taken in the matter and safety of J&K residents will be ensured.”

Subsequently, Uttarakhand Police took prompt action in the matter. In an official update, the police informed that FIR No. 26/2026 has been registered at Police Station Vikasnagar against the accused Sanjay Yadav and one other person under Sections 117(2) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The update further stated: “The accused Sanjay Yadav has been taken into custody and necessary legal action is being initiated, and he will be sent to jail.”

Reacting to the incident and similar recent occurrences, Omar, in a separate post on X, said: “This recent series of attacks, including in Himachal Pradesh and now this one, are unacceptable and must stop. It can’t be claimed that J&K is an inalienable part of India while people from Kashmir, in other parts of the country, live in fear for their lives. My government will step in wherever necessary & will do whatever is needed to ensure these incidents are not repeated. I hope the Home Ministry, Govt of India will also sensitise other states on the same lines.”

Meanwhile, Bhaskar Sah, in-charge of Vikasnagar police station, Dehradun, said the incident took place on Wednesday, when Danish (18) and his younger brother, who were selling Kashmiri shawls in the area, were allegedly attacked. “A case has been registered against Sanjay Yadav (50) and one unidentified person under Sections 117 (2) (voluntarily causes grievous hurt) and 352 (intentional insult meant to provoke a breach of public peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Yadav has been taken into custody and further investigation is underway. The younger brother also sustained some injuries in the assault,” he said.

The incident has drawn strong reactions from Kashmir-based organisations. Jammu and Kashmir Students Association convener Nasir Khuehami said the matter was taken up at the highest level with state director general of police (DGP) Deepam Seth.